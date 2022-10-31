Rides Mass Transit offering rides to the polls

(WSIL) -- Rides Mass Transit District will be helping people vote next week.
The transportation company will be providing rides to the polls for free to all residents of the RMTD service area on Tuesday, November 8.
Residents will be able to ride to the polls on regular existing routes throughout their county.
“This has always been a service that we’ve been proud to offer,” said RMTD CEO Adam Lach. “Providing transportation to events like these is something we take pride in as we continue to help connect people to the everyday services in their community."
Those inside the RMTD service area requesting transportation may call 844-220-1243 to schedule their transportation.