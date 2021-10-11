Rider defeats "bounty bull" and wins $12K

(WSIL) -- Eight seconds made one local bull rider a lot of money this weekend.
Holden Moss won the "bounty bull" at the Whippoorwill Rodeo in Salem.
A bounty bull is picked at random and if the cowboy can hang on for 8 seconds, they win additional prize money. If they fall off, the money is pushed to the next rodeo.
Monday Moss received a check for $12,000 at Little Tractor and Equipment in Harrisburg.
"When I got there, I was nervous, but I knew what I had to do, I had to ride him. I ended up getting on him, and he felt nice and I was very confident about riding him and it worked out in my favor," said Moss.
He was so excited after his ride, he did a backflip off one of the rodeo barrels. He says the money will be used to advance his rodeo career, including entry fees and travel.