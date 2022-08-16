Ribbon officially cut on new bridge in Jackson City Park

JACKSON, MO - The brand new Hubble Ford Bridge had the ceremonial ribbon cutting on Tuesday afternoon in Jackson City Park to commemorate a brand new structure in the popular Jackson location.
City officials and locals gathered to cut the ribbon on the brand new bridge, sitting over Hubble Creek. There's a place for vehicles to cross the creek and a barrier to create a pedestrian walkway on the other side. The bridge replaced a low-lying bridge that crossed creek that was often subjected to flooding and closing.
"Well, we finished our bridge here in the park," Public Works Director Kent Peetz said. "We replaced a long standing low-water crossing. It's not your average bridge. It's a very nice bridge. There's a very large walkway for pedestrians. This walkway ties into our trail system, which is a very large part of our park, the most used part of our park."
The new bridge has stone features that ease into the natural surroundings. This was a goal by those who designed it.
"The park board and the board of aldermen both felt it was very important," Peetz said of the design. "Because we were replacing an icon that had been the park forever, the low-water bridge, that the new bridge tie into the existing rock walls and features in the park."
Although it was replacing a structure that had been there for years, it was a necessary safety upgrade for Jackson City Park. The Public Works Department has a similar project planned across the park on Mary Street to replace another low-lying bridge. Even Tuesday, the street was closed thanks to rain washing over the road.
The Hubble Bridge cost the city about $550,000 and came from street funding from the City of Jackson. It took about a year to complete.
"It's great to get a project like this wrapped up, which was a very needed project," Peetz said. "We couldn't figure out how to make a low water bridge safe for both pedestrians and vehicles."
There is a similar expected timeline for the bridge across the park. That project will begin Sept. 6.