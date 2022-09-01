Ribbon Cutting for SIH's Outpatient Rehabilitation Herrin

HERRIN (WSIL) - We told you about the S-I-H's new Outpatient Rehabilitation Center in Herrin and their general rehab... On Thursday, the official Ribbon Cutting, joined by Senator Dick Durbin, who earmarked major federal funds for the renovation of that facility.
Senator Dick Durbin said that $1-million earmarked for SIH's new rehab facility was money well spent.
"It really helps to move to a level of professionalism and care that southern Illinois is entitled to," Durbin said following the ribbon cutting.
On one side of the facility general and pediatric care, and on the other side, Sports Rehabilitation. That's where Robyn Adams, physical therapist and manager of this outpatient department, works to get athletes back on their feet.
"To do what they need to do for their sport. We currently have a soccer player; he's coming in and doing dribbling drills back here and then kicking into the net," Adams explained. "So we have an opportunity to see him perform in kind of a more controlled environment."
SIH Outpatient also partners with several local schools athletic departments, including Johnston City, Carterville, Carbondale and John A Logan, just to name a few. This is part of their not-for-profit obligation.
"It's kinda part of our community benefits," Adams said. "So, within SIH, those are hours and services that we donate to the school."
Adams, a former athlete herself, says the new, larger facility helps with sports rehab. That's something she values, because she understands the importance of getting back in play.
"Knowing what that means to that patient, that athlete, of getting back on the field, being able to return to play," said Adams, "that part is wonderful and this facility has given us the opportunity to do a lot more."