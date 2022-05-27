Ribbon-Cutting ceremony welcomes new business in Franklin County

FRANKLIN, CO (WSIL) -- The Benton/West City Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a new business in Franklin County.
The business is called 618 Fix My RV.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today at its new location in Benton.
Store owner Rodger Hughes says the shop is located within 15 minutes of nearly 800 camp sites.
"We looked at several different places and ended up here and thought this was the best fit," said Hughes.
"If you want to take care of your target audience, just be right in the middle of them. It works out great. Right off the interstate too. Benton really works out great for that."
The business was originally in Mt. Vernon but Hughes says they quickly outgrew their old location within a year.
When it came to finding a new home, Hughes says Benton was the perfect fit.