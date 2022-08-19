Reward offered for information in missing Sikeston woman investigation

SIKESTON (WSIL) -- A reward is being offered for information regarding a missing Sikeston woman.
Shyann Morrison went missing from Sikeston in February of 2021. Friends and Family of Shyann are still looking for her and are asking for any information as to where she might be or what happened to her.
A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone that provide any information that leads Sikeston Police to the location of Shyann or verifiable information as to exactly what happened to her.
You can call Detective Cotner at 573-475-3787 with any details.
The Friends of Shyann Morrison asked Sikeston Police to release a statement:
“Someone out there knows what happened to Shyann. We pray this reward will give that someone enough motivation to do the right thing and let us know what happened to Shyann. This could be your loved one and if it was you would want someone to speak up if they knew anything that could help. So please help us bring closure to Shyann's family and friends who truly misses her and needs to know what happened to her.”'
Shyann's mother also released a statement saying...
“Cheyenne this is to you from your dad and I, we just want to know that you are OK, you are loved, we miss you very much, we just want to know that you are OK. And your baby sister regrets every day that you have been gone because of the fight that you and her had and she just wants to make it right because she loves you she cries every night and prays every night for you to come home. We love you from the bottom of our hearts to the moon and back”