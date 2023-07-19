Residents React As Western Kentucky Sees Record Rain

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WSIL) – Road closing signs are a familiar scene throughout Western Kentucky -- as record amounts of rain fell throughout the area
"I had to drive all the way down here to realize it was blocked off,” said McCracken County resident Laken Hill."
Hill lives in McCracken County just down the road from where the intersection he crosses every day. But with the water moving across the area, on this day, he'll have to find another way home.
"I'm going to have to drive all the way by McCracken and turn right and hope that it's not flooded over there,” said Hill. “I just hope I can get through."
Some people are out helping rescue others who find themselves stuck in the high waters overtaking the roadways. That's where Dylan Grief and his friends come in to help.
"We pulled a couple of cars out of the deep water,” said Grief. “And helping people. I mean, you'd think most people would know better but they don't. So we'll help them out.”
Grief also knows the rain is needed to help the farmers in the area.
"This is the first good rain we've had all year so -- we'll take it."
Most of the cars Grief and his friends' rescue are smaller. He says the water hit so fast most don't know how bad it is until it's too late.
"Water was up past the windows about halfway,” he said of one driver trying to make it across a flooded road.
Over in Ballard County officials there were dealing with several issues caused by the flooding including a semi-truck falling off the side of the highway.
"I've never seen the water get this bad,” said Ballard County resident Marilyn Parker. “I’ve never seen a vehicle go off the road into the water.”
Marilyn Parker has lived in Ballard County since 2000 and she's seen things with this round of flooding she's never seen before.
While some roads are beginning to re-open. According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, other roads are expected to stay closed -- especially with more rain expected overnight.
Officials say the truck driver was unable to judge where the road was thanks to the rapidly flowing water moving its way across the roadway. He was not hurt in the accident.
"The water was going really swift. It really was. There was a lot more of it this time than there usually is,” said Parker.