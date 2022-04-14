Residents in Murray clean up storm damage

(WSIL) -- Strong storms and severe weather left behind some damage in Murray Kentucky.
"A tornado has been sighted in the area please take shelter immediately."
That was the sound in both Graves and Marshall County Kentucky.
"I thought it was going to hit our house, like the thunder you know and the lightning was going to strike right down my house." said Jackson Young
This kind of weather is nothing new for Jackson Young and Jimmy Pierce.
"We were kind of prepared already because the tornado from December came right through the back of our house so me and the two kids went under the house, watched the news and saw that it was close and headed right for us again so we went under the house and kind of at the last few minutes I just sat my phone out there recording then we went under I mean it went by in under 30 seconds and it was done," said Jimmy Pierce.
After the storm broke tree limbs scattered Pierce's yard and main road through Benton, Kentucky.
Pierce says he's blessed all he had was high winds.
To be twice missed by tornadoes is pretty fortunate."
A feeling the whole family shares.
"I'm glad it missed us."