Residents help save man's life after truck crashes, catches fire

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Residents helped save a man's life after a crash that went up in flames.
On Thursday, around 7:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to Blandville Road for a crash involving a semi and a pickup truck.
Investigators determined the semi was traveling west, left the roadway onto the right shoulder, overcorrected and entered the eastbound lane.
The semi then struck a pickup head on. Both vehicles came to rest in a soybean field, with the semi partially on top of the pickup.
A fire started in the engine compartment of the pickup and quickly spread to the cab. Residents in the area rushed to extinguish the fire with buckets, garden hoses and kiddie pools until fire responders arrived.
The driver, Kahl Fruge of Salem, Kentucky, suffered serious injuries and was flown to an out of state hospital where he is in stable condition. The semi driver was not injured.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the "quick thinking and actions of the local residents help extinguish the fire and undoubtedly saved Mr. Fruge's life."