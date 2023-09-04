Residents enjoy local Labor Day parade

CAMBRIA, IL (WSIL)- Cambria’s Fire Department hosted a Labor Day Parade and Festival in their City’s Park.
The Local Boy Scout troop were the first to walk the parade route, followed by Cambria’s Village Board and then Carterville’s Marching Band.
Residents from Cambria watched as the police and fire trucks went by.
A lot of people in the parade handed out candy.
Addy is a young girl who was at the parade with her family. She says the Tootsie Rolls are her favorite.
“It was very fun to do, and I got a lot of candy.”
One resident says he enjoys taking his family to the parade every year.
“Beautiful day for a parade. I brought my grandkids out here, and they're really enjoying it. It was a nice parade.”
After the parade, the festival began with a lot of activities like Bingo, Corn Hole and inflatables for the kids.
They had food and live entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
Randall Simmons is the Fire Chief and parade organizer. He says events like this are great for the community.
“It's just great for the community,” Simmons says. “Just watching the kids be happy and everything else.”
Simmons says this is something they do every year. And this year, they will be flying in a couple of helicopters for the kids.