Residents begin cleanup after Fredericktown tornado

FREDERICKTOWN (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Fredericktown.
Destroyed homes, debris and downed trees make is easy to pick out the path of the Fredericktown tornado.
"When it got real bad my husband said it's time to go so we got in the car and left," says Rose Waggoner, Fredericktown Resident.
Waggoner says they left just in time but their homes sustained damage. "We had roof damage and a couple windows blow out so we're trying to get to where the won't water come in."
Across the street Stephanie Clubb rode out the storm in her basement.
"When I saw Rose and Harry take off really fast, we knew something was going on and I got a text from my mom saying get to the basement, it's heading your way," explains Clubb.
Clubb says the tornado was the scariest thing she's ever experienced. "It was very loud. When they say it sounds like a train, they're not lying, it sounds like a train. Things was just popping and cracking. I've never heard the lightning and the trees, it hit the transformer and it was just the loudest pop and sparks everywhere I ever saw."
Roof damage, no power and downed trees are terrible to wake up to, but residents say they consider themselves lucky.
"We've got family and friends here helping do it and they're going to help the others in the neighborhood too. We've got a good group around here," says Waggoner.
"This is a good neighborhood. Everybody helps everybody and I think we'll be okay. It'll take awhile to get through it but we'll be okay," adds Clubb.
Right now that tornado is classified as an EF3 but that could change as teams continue to survey the damage.