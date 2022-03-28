 Skip to main content
Reports: Albert Pujols returning to St. Louis Cardinals

  • Updated
Albert Pujols
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- For the first time since 2011, Albert Pujols is a Cardinal again.

Sunday, Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2022 season, sources confirmed to ESPN, giving the 42-year-old first baseman the opportunity to bookend his Hall of Fame career in storybook fashion.

According to the St Louis Post Dispatch, the deal is worth $2.5 million, and will grant Pujols a part-time role in which he will seemingly start at designated hitter against lefties and otherwise serve as a late-game pinch-hitter.

