Reports: Albert Pujols returning to St. Louis Cardinals

(WSIL) -- For the first time since 2011, Albert Pujols is a Cardinal again.
Sunday, Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2022 season, sources confirmed to ESPN, giving the 42-year-old first baseman the opportunity to bookend his Hall of Fame career in storybook fashion.
BREAKING: The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a one-year deal with Albert Pujols, sources tell The Athletic. Pujols is expected to arrive in Jupiter, Fla. within the upcoming week. #STLCards https://t.co/l6fXOgV4Ug— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 28, 2022
According to the St Louis Post Dispatch, the deal is worth $2.5 million, and will grant Pujols a part-time role in which he will seemingly start at designated hitter against lefties and otherwise serve as a late-game pinch-hitter.