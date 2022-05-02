Report suggests U.S. Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade

(WSIL) A leaked report says the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.
Politico published the leaked initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Anthony Alito Jr. It circulated within the U.S. Supreme Court.
It is not binding.
In the report, Justice Alito writes, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."
Roe v. Wade was a 1973 case that guaranteed federal protections of abortion rights.
In 1992, Planned Parenthood v. Casey largely maintained the right.
Politico says justices can and do change their votes before major decisions, which may happen in this case. The court's holding is not final until it is published. Politico says that could happen in the next two months.