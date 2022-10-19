Report: Sequel to 1996 hit Twister aiming for spring 2023 start

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are aiming for a spring start on Twisters, a “big-scale sequel” to the 1996 film Twister, Deadline reported on Monday.
The original movie was about storm chasers in Oklahoma and starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton. The film was partially filmed throughout the Sooner State.
“Sources said that the hope is to bring Helen Hunt back, with a drama that focuses on the daughter she had with the character played by the late Bill Paxton,” Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. wrote in his story. “She has caught the storm-chasing bug her parents had.”
Fleming Jr. reported that several directors are under consideration to direct the sequel, including Travis Knight and the team of Jimmy Chin & Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi. Jan de Bont directed the original film but has not directed anything since 2003.
Frank Marshall will reportedly produce the sequel. Deadline also reported the script for the sequel was written by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant).
Twister was a massive success in 1996, grossing more than $494 million worldwide. It also starred Cary Elwes and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.