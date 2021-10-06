Rep. Windhorst talks Congressional maps, criminal justice bill ahead of IL fall veto session

(WSIL) -- The Illinois fall veto session begins in less than two weeks and one of the key items will be the new Illinois U.S. Congressional Maps.
Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-118th Dist.) says the maps will see changes given that the state saw a drop in population, according to most recent Census data.
Windhorst says Gov. JB Pritzker broke a campaign promise by not vetoing 'maps drawn by politicians'.
Windhorst believes that has eroded trust among both parties and believes it will carry over into the veto session.
"We've advocated that there be an independent process where politicians aren't drawing maps," Windhorst said. "We believe he's going to break that promise again when it comes to U.S. Congressional Maps."
In February, Pritzker signed off on a polarizing criminal justice bill that's set to become law by 2025.
Windhorst criticized the legislation and is hopeful that lawmakers will discuss trailer bills that tighten the law.
But Windhorst is not as confident about seeing ethics reform or tax relief bills in this term.
"We have major reforms that are needed to fight the corruption in our state and we need to move that forward," Windhorst said. "My impression though is that we're not going to see either anymore ethics reform or any tax relief."
In June, Illinois will have its gubernatorial primary. Four challengers, including Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville), Paul Schimpf, Gary Rabine and Jesse Sullivan hope to win the GOP nomination.
Windhorst says the high number of challengers prove how unpopular Pritzker is.
"People believe the governor is beatable... They've seen the detrimental impact his policies have had on our state," Windhorst said. "I think we'll see a vigorous primary and a strong candidate come out of that primary."
The fall veto session is split into two three-day sessions. The first is from Oct. 19 through 21 with the second from October 26 through 28.