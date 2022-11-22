Rep. Severin hosting holiday drive for children placed in emergency foster care

(WSIL) -- Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) announced he is collecting toiletry and other personal care items for children placed in emergency foster care.
Rep. Severin previously sponsored a successful drive he dubbed “Backpacks for Buddies”, where hundreds of new backpacks were donated by various individuals and groups throughout the region. Now, Severin says he wants to stuff the backpacks as the holidays draw near.
“We were overwhelmed and overjoyed by the donations of hundreds of backpacks in our Backpacks for Buddies drive over the last couple of years. Some of the backpacks were already filled, but many were not. We’re doing what we can to provide children placed in emergency foster care with a new backpack filled with items they will need to stay clean and healthy while they are transitioning from their home to emergency care and beyond. We want them to have something they can call their own while they are experiencing trauma and disruption of their regular routines.”
Severin’s Marion office will be the drop-off point for those wishing to donate items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, bar soap, deodorant, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, feminine care items, coloring and activity books, crayons, colored pencils, and more.
Those wishing to donate items may arrange an appointment by calling Rep Severin’s office at 618-440-5090, or simply drop off items Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM at 600 Halfway Road, Suite 103 in Marion.