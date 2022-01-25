Rep. Severin files bill to reinstate death penalty for murder of law enforcement officers

(WSIL) -- State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) has filed House Bill 4746 that would reinstate the option for juries to select the death penalty as punishment for the first-degree murder of law enforcement officers.
Rep. Severin says he has seen enough violence against police officers and is calling for enhanced measures aimed at deterring crime.
“In 2021, 76 police officers in the city of Chicago were either shot or shot at. Recently, we sadly lost a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy and a village of Bradley, Illinois police officer to murderous criminals,” Severin said. “The people of Illinois are living in a ridiculous and unacceptable new normal where our police officers are being targeted by violent criminals at alarming rates. It is past time we reinstate the death penalty for criminals murdering our police officers. Criminals need to know that severe consequences await them if they take up arms against our police officers. Reinstating the option for juries to impose the death penalty on cop killers is just one way to demonstrate we're serious about changing the direction of criminal justice in this state. Democrats need to get on board and help us pass this urgent and necessary legislation."
Rep. Severin's legislation restores the death penalty for the first-degree murder of a peace officer killed while performing his or her official duties, to prevent the performance of his or her official duties, or in retaliation for performing his or her official duties, and the defendant knew or should have known that the murdered individual was a peace officer.
This comes after multiple police officers in Illinois have been killed over the last month. This includes Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley, Bradley Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, and off-duty ISP Trooper Antonio Alvarez, who was found shot to death Monday.