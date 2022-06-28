Rep. Paul Jacobs wins primary in 118th district

(WSIL) -- State Representative Paul Jacobs has won the Republican primary for the 118th District in Illinois.
Rep. Jacobs (R-Pomona) defeated Aaron Smith on Tuesday.
Following his victory, News 3 spoke with the representative. He said, "I feel very good about that. I'm just ready to get back up to the state House and try to get more things done. That's what we have been doing for the last two years in office and I want to do another two years and we'll do some more from that."
Currently, there is no Democratic opponent for the 118th District in the general election.