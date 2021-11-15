Rep. Paul Jacobs' office to sponsor diaper drive

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- State Representative Paul Jacobs says his office is now sponsoring a holiday season diaper drive.
He says he understands the challenges of juggling rising costs, holiday shopping and buying everyday items and wants to help support local families.
Now through December 17th you can drop off diapers at his Carbondale office at 206 West College Street, Suit 122 Carbondale, IL.
Jacobs also hopes this drive can be a year-round initiative.
"Covid has made it difficult for all of us. Let's take some of that pain and some of that stress away and if it's something as simple as diapers that are so expensive, let's just--everybody get in there and send those diapers up to the office," he said.
Diaper donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday by appointment by calling (618) 534-9880
Constituents may also contact Rep. Jacobs’ office by email at Jacobs@ILHouseGOP.org