Rep. Patrick Windhorst wins 117th District race

(WSIL) -- State Representative Patrick Windhorst has won the Republican primary for the 117th District in Illinois.
Rep. Windhorst (R-Metropolis) defeated Ron Ellis on Tuesday.
News 3 spoke with the Representative after his victory. He said, "Our state as a whole has taken a hard progressive turn and I've been speaking out against that in Springfield and values of southern Illinois and I believe the voters rewarded that as well. I'll be working hard for all the citizens of the 117th to let their voice be heard in Springfield and make sure we can move together forward as a region."
He went on to say in a statement,
“Thank you to the voters of the 117th District for your support and the great Election Results tonight! I am honored for the continued opportunity to represent Southern Illinois and be your voice in Springfield. Thank you to my family, supporters, volunteers, and team for their hard work and dedication throughout this primary cycle.”
There currently is not a Democratic opponent in the general election for the 117th District.