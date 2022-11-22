Rep. Jacobs holding holiday canned food drive

(WSIL) -- State Representative Paul Jacobs (R-Pomona) is holding a holiday canned food drive to benefit the Carbondale food pantry.
Jacobs says in these tough economic times and to keep people working, community support is more important than ever.
“We have a many wonderful organizations in our community that work hard to provide for those less fortunate during the holiday season,” Jacobs said. “My office will be collecting canned food items throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas to assist the Carbondale food pantry with their efforts in feeding hungry folks throughout the holiday season and beyond. This is just one small effort, but together we can make a major difference for children and working families!”
Canned food items may be dropped off by appointment through Friday, December 16th at his Carbondale office located at 206 W. College, Suite 122 in Carbondale. Those wishing to donate should contact Rep. Jacobs’ office at (618) 534-9880 or email Jacobs@ILHouseGOP.org to set up a time to drop off items.