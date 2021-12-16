Rent One Park's new owners aim to tap into sports tourism

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- The dugouts at Rent One Park in Marion have sat empty since the Southern Illinois Miners played their final game last September. But next summer the ballpark could see new life thanks to its new owners.
The Marion Center Project LLC recently purchased the ballpark from former owners Jayne and John Simmons.
The Simmons' reached out to the group to sell the ballpark with hopes of keeping it local, according to group president Rodney Cabaness.
"They knew what this meant to Marion and they wanted to make sure that that continued," Cabaness said.
Last year the group bought the Illinois Star Centre Mall with plans to make it an entertainment hub complete with a sports complex outside.
Cabaness says the ballpark's addition opens the door for the group to tap into the growing market of sports tourism. Bringing different teams means new chances for economic opportunity, Cabaness says.
"Little league all the way up to amateur and semi-pro," Cabaness said. "Baseball, football basketball. You've got the indoor component you've got the outdoor component."
Cabaness called the ballpark a jewel with the ability to host non-sporting events like concerts or public speaking.
"To have this and not utilize this would be a crime," Cabaness said.
The sale is expected to be finalized next month. Cabaness says he's already received offers from numerous groups looking to utilize the park. Cabaness says the group has events planned for next summer.