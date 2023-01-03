Rent One Park announces staff for 2023 season

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Rent One Park has announced staff for the upcoming 2023 season.
Ralph Santana has been hired as field manager to lead the new Prospect League Team through the first season. He will also take on responsibilities as general manager and Pro Instructor at SI Elite. SI Elite is a softball and baseball training academy based out of Marion.
Santana moved to the southern Illinois area in 2007 to be a part of the Miners organization. He was part of the organization since the team's opening season. He played for the team and took on roles as hitting coach and as an infield defense and baserunning instructor.
“I’m excited to be back home at Rent One Park,” said Ralph Santana, new Prospect League Team Field Manager. “This place is special to me, and I’m looking forward to being back on the field, leading this team and building the program. This community has given me so much, and I’m honored to be a part of this new era of baseball.”
“Ralph is the perfect person to lead the new team. He brings a great deal of energy, experience, and enthusiasm for his love of baseball. We will have a great inaugural season with Ralph at the helm," Rent One Park General Manager Dave Kost said.
Santana attended the press conference Tuesday morning when his new role was announced. During the conference, Santana announced some players that will be on the team this year:
• Kale Cameron of Marion, IL, Pitcher, McKendree University
• Josh Griffin of Marion, IL, Infielder, Trevecca Nazarene University
• Alex Zimmerman of DuQuoin, IL, Infielder, Lewis & Clark Community College
• Dylan Drumke of Libertyville, IL, Outfielder, Eastern Illinois University
• Andrew Schroeder of Mundelein, IL, Infielder, Eastern Illinois University
• Ryan St. Ledger of Albion, IL, Outfielder, Southeastern Community College
• Charlie Corum of Versailles, KY, Catcher, Committed to Murray State University
In addition to Santana’s arrival, Rent One Park has also hired the following individuals to assume key roles during the inaugural baseball season:
• Lane Dickerson, Pitching Coach
• Jackson Wiseman, Director of Entertainment and Promotions
• Jennifer Lee, Director of Community Relations
• Lauren Surprenant, Manager of Partnerships & Sales
• Hettie Goins, Box Office Lead
The new team name is planned to be announced in early February. For more information, you may visit the Rent One Park Facebook page here.