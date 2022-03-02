Renovation project on SEMO's Houck Stadium won't be completed by fall

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A renovation project on SEMO's Houck Stadium south grandstand won't be completed before the fall semester.
In September, the university decided to create a plan for a new multi-use complex at the Houck field site, which would include a new stadium. This was after part of the structure was deemed unsafe for fans.
Demolition is complete and replacement of the south grandstand is currently underway. But construction bids for the structural and underslab utilities portion of the project were significantly higher than the initial estimate in the fall.
Due to the higher cost, the university has decided to not award the bid for construction of the south grandstand at this time.
SEMO President Carlos Vargas did say he anticipates the Women's Soccer and Football programs to still be able to compete at Houck Field this fall.
Additional information regarding spectator seating and gameday operations will be shared in the coming months.
The University is meeting with architects to examine alternative options, which include: new facility layouts, use of different and/or hybrid materials, adjusted timelines and other revisions.
Of the $12 million originally identified by the University and the Foundation, approximately $3.5 million have been allocated for demotion and site and field prep for the 2022 season. That leaves about $8.5 million for the entire rebuild.
