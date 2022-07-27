Rendleman Orchards gives closer look at the weather's impact on peaches, apples

(WSIL) -- The weather has been a little crazy recently, which can be kind of a headache for farmers.
The spring leading into summer was described as a rollercoaster of conditions.
"Hot days, a little bit of rain. Hot days, a little bit of rain," described owner of Rendleman Orchards Michell Sirles.
With high temperatures, drought, and too much rain, the weather hasn't been helpful to some farmers and their crops.
But what about peach and apple seasons? Sirles says it's been "peachy."
"We have a wonderful peach crop and we are actually right at the start of the peak season, which means we are getting into freestone peaches," said Sirles.
Peaches for the most part have been plucked for sale, but some still have some time to go under the sun.
As for the apples, there is still time for the weather to impact them negatively.
"Apples are coming on. We will need some cooler evenings in September to get them colored for the fall. But right now we're just focusing on the hot weather that has been coloring up the peaches," explained Sirles.