Rend Lake to sponsor National Archery tournament next two years

REND LAKE (WSIL) -- An area tourism council says they'll work hard to keep a national archery competition at Rend Lake.
The Rend Lake Area Tourism Council met at the Visitor's Center Thursday to discuss bringing the S3DA Tournament back to Rend Lake for another year.
The tourism council were sponsors and are still in negotiations.
But Thursday they did sign off on a commitment to sponsor the tournament for another two years.
"That brought about 4 thousand people to the area, a pretty great economic impact. And also, we had people from 20 states that got to see Rend Lake, and we think that's pretty important as well," said Tourism Council Director Rick Linton.
This year's tournament was at Rend Lake's new archery complex in North Marcum.
The regional economic impact is conservatively estimated at around $600,000.