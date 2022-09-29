Rend Lake student athletes fix broken bus, save the game

INA (WSIL) -- Three Rend Lake College Baseball Players tested their real-world skills when their bus broke down last week.
The RLC Warriors were on their way to a match in Murray, Kentucky when a truck slowed beside the bus to alert them to leaking fluid. The bus pulled over, and upon inspection, there was a slash in one of the hoses.
Brady Ingram, who is in the RLC diesel mechanic program, Ryan St. Ledger, and Kade Gibson, swung into action to try and save the game.
"When the hose on the bus first blew, we were still on the side of the interstate," said Brady Ingram. "So me and Ryan St. Ledger wrapped the hose with athletic tape, and we used every bottle of water to act as a coolant for the motor until we could get somewhere to get a more permanent fix. We made it off the interstate, and a couple of miles on the highway, the athletic tape decided that it had had enough. Luckily Kade Gibson was already down there since he lived there, and he brought us the hose we needed, tools, and coolant to put back in the engine. I got the hose switched out, and Kade filled it up with coolant, and we were good to go."
"It was pretty easy to fix the bus once we figured out what we needed and got the right part," said Kade Gibson, an RLC welding student. "The guys were all excited, clapping and cheering for Brady and me once we got it all together and running."
"The guys got it all fix up," said Warriors Baseball Head Coach Chris Moddelmog. "We got to the game with an hour to spare, and the bus is good to go."