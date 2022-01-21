Rend Lake hosts truck driving job fair

(WSIL) -- There's a need for truck driver's in our region and Rend Lake College wants to help people find that next job.
The college is hosting a job fair at the campus Marketplace Friday.
It's specifically geared toward finding commercial truck drivers.
Director of Marketing and Communications Nathan Wheeler says right now is one of the best times to join the growing industry.
"I feel like it's a driver's market right now. We see salaries that are very high and the sign on bonuses we're seeing are also quite a bit of money so the signing bonuses and the money you can get right now because of the demand are quite opportunistic." said Nathan Wheeler, RLC Director of Marketing and Communications.
For those interested, the career fair is Friday January 21st from 9 am until 1pm.