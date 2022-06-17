Rend Lake hosting National archery competition

FRANKLIN, COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Fans of archery will flock to Rend Lake this weekend for 10th annual Scholastic 3-D archery contest.
Nearly 750 archers are expected to compete.
This is the first year Rend Lake has hosted the event. The previous two were canceled because of the pandemic.
One competitor says she enjoys the comradery of competing.
It's a big competition against myself. I'm always pushing, come on you can do better," said 17-year-old Georgia native, Danika Stillwagon. "I do enjoy the competition with others and getting it meet new people and see where other people come from and how they've progressed and see other people with a passion for it."
The event is expected to be a huge boost to the local economy. It's estimated that more than 1,500 hotel rooms will be used during the event.