Rend Lake College's Murphy-Wall Pinckneyville campus celebrates 20 years

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) - A big day for Rend Lake College's Murphy-Wall Pinckneyville campus, an extension of the community college located in Perry County, celebrates its 20-year anniversary.
A big wave from current students, followed by a ribbon cutting to celebrate the Murphy-Wall Pinckneyville campus, those who made it possible, those working to continue its success and those who benefit from its creation.
Bill Roe now sits on the advisory board for the extension campus, but 20 years ago, he was fundamental in its creation.
"The community saw a need, responded to the need, and made it happen with a lot of people," Roe said.
He also said the community was tremendously supportive, both in planning and funding. They understood the need for Rend Lake College educational services closer to home.
"People are able to be here without commuting for 45 minutes," Roe said. "It's just a convenience and made it possible."
Today, the Pinckneyville campus holds classes, offers dual credit, evening courses and is a direct connection to the Ina campus and its resources.
Director of MWPC, and Rend Lake graduate herself, Heather Bauersacks is proud of the extension and proud of what it provides to students...
"We've had so much support from the high school and the community and community members," said Bauersacks. "I want people to utilize this. It's a beautiful place. We're here to help. There are so many amazing staff at Rend Lake College, and we're all here to help the students. Students come first."
Lindsey Geffers is one of those students. She said having the MWPC makes all the difference.
"Being able to have something closer to home, closer to town where I could just get my schoolwork done and be able to work and have time with my family, it's made it so much easier," Geffers said with a smile.