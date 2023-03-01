Rend Lake College receives $720,000 scholarship endowment

INA, IL (WSIL) -- The Rend Lake College Foundation just received a historic $720,000 scholarship endowment.
This endowment will go towards helping students pay for books, tuition, transportation and other college expenses.
The Wilma Guy Trust of Perry County, IL, established the funds to create the Charles and Maude Guy Family Scholarship Fund. This fund will provide financial assistance to Rend Lake College students who live within the boundaries of the Pinckneyville High School District No. 101.
Wilma Guy frequently contributed to the RLC Foundation. Funds donated by her helped fund numerous projects including a theatre renovation in 2007, the Murphy-Wall RLC Pinckneyville Science Lab addition in 2010, annual fund campaigns and RLC Foundation scholarships.
"Wilma was a true champion of learning and a beloved member of RLC's Learning in Retirement program. Her enthusiasm for creative writing and literature classes was contagious, and her kindness and selflessness left a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of knowing her," said RLC VP of Instruction and Student Affairs Lori Ragland. "We are deeply grateful for Wilma's generosity in supporting students as they pursue their educational goals. Her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come."
The RLC Foundation said they are committed to ensuring that the funds have a lasting impact on the lives of their students.
"The overwhelming generosity of Ms. Wilma Guy is a true testament to her dedication to education," said Cathy DeJarnette, Executive Director of Administrative Services at RLC. "With this endowment, she has further solidified her commitment to ensuring that future generations have access to the same opportunities for lifelong learning that she cherished so dearly. It is an honor to play a small role in carrying on Wilma's legacy and providing Rend Lake College students with the resources they need to achieve their educational goals and pursue their passions."
"This scholarship will go to students who reside in the Pinckneyville High school boundaries and preference will be given to students who are seeking a degree in Education and who attend her church, the First Baptist Church of Pinckneyville," said RLCF Assistant Director of Development Amy Newell. "However, we are potentially looking at a multitude of yearly scholarships totaling $35,000.00 going to students of Pinckneyville. The number of students impacted by this scholarship is MANY."
"We are deeply grateful for the generosity of Wilma Guy," said Terry Wilkerson, Rend Lake College President. "Her unwavering commitment to education and our institution is certain to shape the future of countless students. Her enduring legacy as a friend and advocate will always be remembered, and we are privileged to honor her as a devoted supporter of education."
For more information, you can contact the Rend Lake College Foundation at (618) 437-5321 ext. 1214 or visit their website.