Rend Lake College holds ribbon cutting for new event center

INA, IL (WSIL) -- Rend Lake College celebrated the opening of their new event center with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.
The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce joined in on the celebration event, along with school officials and members of the community.
Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson was on hand as well. He says the decision to turn what was a pool into an event center took a lot of deliberation by the board. However, the cost of maintaining a pool was draining the school. So, they chose what they saw as a better overall fit for the college and the community.
"I don't ever know that it's a money maker, or that it's supposed to be considered that," RLC President Wilkerson said. "But, we're mitigating a lot of the loss on the expense that we had. When you look at going from a pool not being utilized to a space that is being utilized. It turned out nice. We're proud of it."
Wilkerson says the center seats 550, which is big enough to accommodate several business partnerships now established with RLC...where they can hold conferences, showcases and meetings; which introduces people to campus who might not get to see it otherwise.
"We're centrally located in the southern part of the state, so we make for a good location that way. And there's not really anything right now that's this handy and available for a large venue," Wilkerson said.
Cathy DeJarnette is the Executive Director of Administrative Services for RLC. She says, the space is also available for rent to the public. Which has worked out so far, with about 5,000 people coming through the door since their inaugural event back in May.
DeJarnette also says, the event center is a better use of space for both students and the community.
"I think it's been a wonderful addition to the campus, and I'm proud to say that we've been able to not only serve our students better, but also the community," DeJarnette said.
For more information on renting the event center, you may visit their website here.