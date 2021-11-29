You are the owner of this article.
Rend Lake College giving one student free tuition

REND LAKE
By Kenzie Dillow

INA (WSIL) -- Rend Lake is waiving tuition, books and fees for one lucky student for one full year.

The contest will allow one student to go to the college for free and choose from one of their 100+ degrees and certificates. 

The lucky student will save more than $3,300 in tuition alone, not including fees, books and supplies. 

The contest is open to new students through Thursday, March 31, 2022.

A winner will be drawn during the first week of April. 

To enter the contest and view the official contest rules, visit www.rlc.edu/fullride

