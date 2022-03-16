Rend Lake College Foundation hosts Giving day

INA, IL (WSIL) -- If you've ever thought about giving to Rend Lake College, the RLC Foundation says, there's no better time than now.
Throughout Wednesday, the RLC Foundation is hosting its Giving Day. The goal is to raise 20,000 during the campaign.
"It's one day where we ask all our community supporters, our students, our employees, our alumni to come together, unite, and give a gift to support the college and support our students," said RLC Foundation CEO Kay Zibby-Damron.
The campaign kicked off Wednesday morning, and RLC staff members were on hand outside the Student Center with games and giving away gifts and free popcorn.
Gifts this year are being prioritized toward the strategic priorities fund, according to Zibby-Damron.
That fund allows the foundation to offer needed scholarships and technology, and equipment to the college and campus enhancements.
"Rend Lake College is one of Southern Illinois's greatest assets," said Zibby-Damron. "Probably today, more than ever, the opportunities for students to attend higher education ... really is critical for our economic growth and the betterment of our region."
One of the critical components for the RLC Foundation is to make sure college is affordable, and Zibby-Damron says Giving Day is a crucial component of that mission.
"A lot of our community supports are alumni, so their journey started at Rend Lake College," she said. "They understand the importance of providing a helping hand.
"We see a diverse array of students that come here for an array of reasons, so it's all the more important that we create that sense of community to support them and lift them up and allow them that opportunity to become of our future workforce, our future business leaders, and contributing community members."
Zibby-Damron says donors who have an area they're passionate about can also designate their contribution to go directly toward that worthy cause.
"It's always exciting to give," said Zibby-Damron. "To help someone, to know you're doing something that makes a difference. Sometimes we don't think that our gift will really make a difference, and we're really fortunate to have a really great group of community supporters."
There's still time to give. If you would like to make a contribution, head over to the RLC Giving Day website.
The public is encouraged to follow the campaign on the foundation’s social media pages and show their spirit by sharing pictures or posts with #TogetherAsWarriors hashtag in the caption.