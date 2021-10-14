REMINDER: Mandatory ten-digit dialing goes into effect Oct. 24

(WSIL) -- As of October 24, 2021 callers in the 618 Area Code will be required to dial all ten digits when making a phone call.
The change aims to help clear the way for a 3-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Beginning on October 24, 2021 to complete local calls, you will need to dial either the area code + telephone number or 1+area code+telephone number.
There are 37 states and 83 area codes impacted by this Order where 988 is a working prefix.
It isn't just the "618" area code that is impacted. In Illinois the "309" and "708" area codes will also require more digits for all calls.
On or after October 24th, calls made with only seven digits may not connect, and/or a recording will tell you your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Businesses need to check with their alarm companies that have automatic dialing, to ensure the 618 is added into the automatic dialing. Also fax machines that are pre-programmed will need to be reprogrammed for ten digit dialing.
The ten digit dialing has no effect on 9-1-1. 9-1-1 is still a three-digit number and no area code has to be put in when dialing 9-1-1.
A more detailed breakdown of the local impact is here.
Below is breakdown of every area code impacted by the change.