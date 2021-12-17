Remember to take care of mental health during storm recovery

(WSIL) -- Physical safety and what goes into keeping yourself and others protected is at top of mind when recovering from a storm.
But it is also important to take care of your mental health too.
Mental health advocates say you should reach out to your support systems and watch for changes in your and your loved ones patterns like being withdrawn, or guilt or sadness that lasts several weeks.
The Red Cross can help with mental health resources. Right now they're stationed in Mayfield and storm ravaged counties.
Volunteer Crisis Counselors: Text Ky to 741741
Other counseling: Text 'talk with us' to 66746
Suicide prevention: 1(800)-273-8255