...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri,
including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander,
Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Pulaski, Saline, Union and
Williamson. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of of heavy rain will be possible late this
afternoon and overnight, especially where thunderstorms
repeat over the same locations. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches
are expected in many locations. Locally higher amounts of 3
to 5 inches cannot be ruled out.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Remember to take care of mental health during storm recovery

(WSIL) -- Physical safety and what goes into keeping yourself and others protected is at top of mind when recovering from a storm. 

But it is also important to take care of your mental health too. 

Mental health advocates say you should reach out to your support systems and watch for changes in your and your loved ones patterns like being withdrawn, or guilt or sadness that lasts several weeks. 

The Red Cross can help with mental health resources. Right now they're stationed in Mayfield and storm ravaged counties. 

Volunteer Crisis Counselors: Text Ky to 741741

Other counseling: Text 'talk with us' to 66746

Suicide prevention: 1(800)-273-8255

