Remains of WWII Sailor from southeast Missouri accounted for

(WSIL) -- Remains of a southeast Missouri Sailor killed in WWII have been accounted for.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Navy Fireman 2nd Class Edward E. Casinger, 21, of Senath, Missouri was accounted for on Oct. 1, 2021. Senath is in the bootheel, south of Kennett.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Casinger was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Casinger.
From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew. By September 1947, laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma.
In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Casinger.
Between June and November 2015, personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns for analysis and were able to identify Casinger.
Casinger’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Casinger will be buried on Nov. 19, 2022, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.