Remains of missing elderly woman from Kentucky found in Tennessee

(WSIL) -- The remains of a missing elderly woman from Hickman County, Kentucky have been found in Tennessee.
Kentucky State Police were notified by the Weakley County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office that human remains were found inside a vehicle Monday.
The vehicle was determined to be the 2014 black Ford Fusion belonging to Virginia Emerson, who had been reported missing on December 12, 2021. Emerson was reported to have dementia.
An autopsy on the remains was conducted by the Tennessee State Medical Examiner's office in Nashville, Tennessee. The remains were identified as Virginia Emerson.
The investigation into her death is ongoing by the Weakley County Sheriff's Office.