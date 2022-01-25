 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wind Chills Near Zero Late Tonight Into Early Wednesday...

Temperatures tonight will bottom out from 5 to 15 degrees, but
north winds around 10 mph will make it feel even colder.

Around daybreak Wednesday, wind chills will be around zero along
and north of Interstate 64, and along and northwest of a Mount
Vernon Illinois to Marble Hill Missouri line. The rest of our
region can expect wind chill readings generally around 5 above
zero.

Regardless of the exact value, these wind chills will impact
morning commuters and school children. Dress in layers, wear a hat
or hood, and protect outdoor pets. The lowest wind chills will
occur from about 3 AM to 10 AM, then rise into the 20s Wednesday
afternoon.

Remains of missing elderly woman from Kentucky found in Tennessee

virginia emerson

(WSIL) -- The remains of a missing elderly woman from Hickman County, Kentucky have been found in Tennessee. 

Kentucky State Police were notified by the Weakley County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office that human remains were found inside a vehicle Monday.

The vehicle was determined to be the 2014 black Ford Fusion belonging to Virginia Emerson, who had been reported missing on December 12, 2021. Emerson was reported to have dementia.

An autopsy on the remains was conducted by the Tennessee State Medical Examiner's office in Nashville, Tennessee. The remains were identified as Virginia Emerson.

The investigation into her death is ongoing by the Weakley County Sheriff's Office. 

