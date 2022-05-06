Human remains found in Jefferson County identified

(WSIL) -- Human remains found in late March in Jefferson County have now been identified.
On March 21, 2022 remains were found off the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Davidson Avenue, west of the I-57 Veterans Memorial Drive interchange.
People looking for deer antler sheds found the remains. The body was in serious state of decomposition.
On March 29, 2022 a large search of the area was conducted. The search was successful in recovering multiple pieces of potential evidence.
DNA evidence was secured and forensically compared with samples provided by members of the suspected deceased person's family.
This week, Detective Captain Wallace received confirmation the human remains were 20-year-old Keriaye M. Winfrey of Indianapolis, Indiana.
The cause of Winfrey's death is still under investigation by the coroner's office, who is using the services of a forensic anthropologist.
The case is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with information please contact Detective Captain Wallace at the Sheriff’s Office ((618)244-8004) or Crimestoppers at (618)242-TIPS.