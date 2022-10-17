Reidland Couple Arrested On Drug Charges

MCCRACKEN CO, KY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Reidland couple on Thursday morning on various drug offenses following a drug investigation.
Detectives received numerous complaints alleging that illegal drug use and trafficking were taking place at 122 Byron Drive. The complaints also alleged that small children were living in the residence.
Detectives conducted an investigation that led to them obtaining a search warrant for the residence. On October 13, around 9:30 a.m., detectives executed a search warrant at the residence.
Matthew Haralambidis was located inside the residence with a small child. Kayla Prall was located and arrested a short time later.
During the search warrant service detectives located Marijuana, Oxycodone, Suboxone, Xanax, Clonazepam and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Detectives also located a 9mm handgun inside Haralambidis’s bedroom. Haralambidis is a convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess a firearm.
Both Haralambidis and Prall were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. The children were released to family member.
Arrested: Matthew Haralambidis 35, of Bryon Drive (McCracken County)
Charges: Trafficking in Marijuana over 8oz 2nd offense, possession of a 1st degree controlled substance, possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia
Arrested: Kayla Prall 31, of Byron Drive (McCracken County)
Charges: Trafficking in Marijuana over 8oz 1st offense, possession of a 1st degree controlled substance, possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance, wanton endangerment 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia