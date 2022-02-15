 Skip to main content
Regional Office of Education hosts event to attract more substitute teachers

  • Updated
  • 0
Subs for Subs

MARION (WSIL)---The Regional Office of Education held their first 'Subs for Subs' event, giving sandwiches to people who were interested in becoming substitute teachers.

"We're trying to get some substitute teachers for our school districts. We're having a difficult time finding teachers, let alone substitute teachers and so we thought this would be a fund event for the community, and we had a great turnout, and we anticipate having a couple more," said Lorie LeQuatte, the Regional Superintendent for the R.O.E 21. 

The event had 25 participants, with more than 40 interested.

Registration included assistance with the short term sub license application process, training, and fingerprinting.

What sets short term substitute teaching apart is you don't need a teaching degree, just 60 completed hours of college coursework.

And those at the event had different reasons for participating.

"I love teaching, and I just thought that a great way to kinda get more experience in what I wanna teach when I get done with school would be come here and get my sub license," said participant Amber Rash. 

The interest in the program is helpful, as a report from the R.O.E. says almost every school in Illinois reports a shortage in substitutes.

"Substitutes are used when teachers need to take time off, and because of the pandemic, teachers have had to take a lot more time off than they normally would have," said LeQuatte.

LeQuatte also hopes more community involvement will help relieve the strain on resources.

"Trying to fill that need, that shortage, so our schools can continue to provide an education to our students. They're vital. We need community involvement to keep our schools running," said LeQuatte. 

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL.

