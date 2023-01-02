Regional hospitals welcome New Year babies

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Hospitals throughout the region welcomed some new additions to the world on Sunday.
Parents added one more member to their families as New Year babies arrived on the first day of 2023.
Many hospital staff members delivered the bundles of joy and celebrated with the family.
Multiple hospitals saw New Year babies including the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center who welcomed Violet Zuri into the world at 12:19 a.m. weighing 6 lbs., 7 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long.
SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale Birthing Center welcomed baby Jaxx to the world as well.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah also welcomed a baby boy. Deacon Nelson was born at 9:07 a.m. weighing 7 lbs., 8 ounces and measuring 21.5 inches long.
Congratulations to all the new additions!