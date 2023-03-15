Regional employers connect with job seekers at SCC Job Fair event

ULLIN, IL (WSIL) -- Residents from around the region attended a job fair held at the Shawnee Community College on Wednesday.
This job fair had dozens of employers representing industries out of the tri-state area, connecting with those seeking employment opportunities.
Shawnee Community College Career Services hosted the annual SCC Job Fair Wednesday morning held from 8:30 a.m. through noon.
This was held at the main campus building in the Edward M. Smith Gymnasium in Ullin, Illinois.
Employers represented industries from Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri.
In attendance include representatives from Massac Memorial Hospital, Centerstone, Illinois Laborers' & Contractors, Murray State University, U.S. Air Force, Jonesboro Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Southeast Health, Waterfront Services Co., and more.
“Shawnee Community College Career Services is about helping students and community members find employment. Our job fair is one way to do that, but we also have features on our website for people to learn how to create resumes, find job opportunities, and educational opportunities here at SCC that will help them in the future,” Shawnee Community College Career Services Coordinator Blake Goforth said.
College and University representatives were also in attendance to help assist any Shawnee Community College students with the transfer process.
The Shawnee Development Council partnered in the event.