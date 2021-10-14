Red Kettle Campaign, Angel trees are almost ready

(WSIL) -- With October flying past us, the holidays are just around the corner and that means the season of giving.
The Salvation Army of Southern Illinois will be holding a two-day celebration to kick off its Red Kettle campaign. It's taking place at the Marion town square on November 5th and 6th with a visit from the Giant Red Kettle and Captain Kettle.
This will mark the 25th anniversary for the campaign, so the organization is hoping for 25 local businesses to donate to the cause and for local high school bands to provide entertainment.
Another idea in the works is for there to be a Christmas Crawl with participants able to do some holiday shopping and get door prizes from nearby businesses.
However, Cami Horn, the group's Social Services manager, says the main reason behind the event is raising awareness about the gaps in our region that need to be filled, especially for financial assistance.
"I've been here 4.5 years and I've never had the volume of calls for people in need," she explains. "Those are the folks who were used to working 40, 50 hours a week and now maybe their working 15. So they didn't qualify for unemployment but those bills are still there."
Horn adds the lift on the federal moratorium has made it difficult for those individuals or families to pay their rent.
During the campaign kick-off, there will be volunteers ringing bells next to those famous red kettles for cash, spare change, and now a scannable QR code to donate.
Money raised goes right back to helping local families:
- Full-service food pantry
- Mobile market
- Emergency clothing
- Additional services for victims who suffer a total loss from flood, fire or storms
- Emergency crisis financial aid
There are seasonal services that the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois offers too.
"With our fan program, our back-to-school items," she says. "Then sometimes we just have folks call and say 'Hey we have a pallet full of pumpkins, would you like to have those?' and we're like sure."
Another seasonal service by the group are Angel trees, which provide Christmas presents to children.
There will be five sign-up days for families in need throughout October and November:
It's for children 12 and under who live in Williamson and Johnson counties.
Horn explains a lot of times families list needs on the tag that are just as important as wants like games, toys and other hobby-related items.
"Diapers and wipers that's a big expense for families," she elaborates. "The clothing items that are requested, that's the new items that they're going to get for the winter season."
For more information on the services that the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois officers, to volunteer or learn more about the angel trees, click here.
To make a donation, click this link and put in your zip codes so it can go back into communities throughout southern Illinois.