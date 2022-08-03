Red Cross says need for blood is 'urgent'

(WSIL) -- The American Red Cross is facing what is calls an 'urgent' need for blood.
The Red Cross held its regular bi-monthly blood drive at Franklin Hospital Wednesday. They say the need is so great they are offering $10 e-gift cards for anyone who donates during the month of August.
Organizers with the hospital say the turnout exceeded their expectations.
CEO Jim Johnson says the hospital is always happy to partner with the Red Cross on drives.
"It's continually running on short supply. Oftentimes our lab is down to one or two liters of blood, of certain types, and this helps us keep them supplied so we can be supplied and take care of our patients," said Johnson.
For more information on those gift cards or on the American Red Cross, they now have a mobile app you can find in the Apple app store or Google Play store.
Franklin Hospital's next blood drive is October 5th.