...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, or
along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois to New Madrid,
Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Red Cross says need for blood is 'urgent'

blood donation
By Mandy Robertson

(WSIL) -- The American Red Cross is facing what is calls an 'urgent' need for blood. 

The Red Cross held its regular bi-monthly blood drive at Franklin Hospital Wednesday. They say the need is so great they are offering $10 e-gift cards for anyone who donates during the month of August. 

Organizers with the hospital say the turnout exceeded their expectations. 

CEO Jim Johnson says the hospital is always happy to partner with the Red Cross on drives. 

"It's continually running on short supply. Oftentimes our lab is down to one or two liters of blood, of certain types, and this helps us keep them supplied so we can be supplied and take care of our patients," said Johnson. 

For more information on those gift cards or on the American Red Cross, they now have a mobile app you can find in the Apple app store or Google Play store. 

Franklin Hospital's next blood drive is October 5th. 

