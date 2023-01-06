Red Cross, Peyton Manning team up to save lives, win chance for Super Bowl tickets

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The American Red Cross and Peyton Manning are teaming up to give two people a chance at winning a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
NFL Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning is helping the Red Cross in asking people to help patients in need by giving blood or platelets. In doing so, individuals will have a chance to win and watch the big game in person.
January is National Blood Donor Month and is a time to celebrate those who roll up their sleeves and give blood and platelets for those in need. Donors will help stock blood products for hospitals providing critical care to patients.
If you would like to donate, you can book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
The Red Cross is in partnership with the NFL to give a chance for one lucky donor to win the two Super Bowl tickets. The winners will have access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.
Donors who give through January 31st will be automatically entered in the contest.
