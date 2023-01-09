Red Cross of Illinois volunteers assist multiple people after recent house fires

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Volunteers with the American Red Cross were busy this past week helping assist people after a number of fires broke out at their homes.
The local American Red Cross of Illinois chapter reported helping out 20 individuals after eight homes caught fire. This includes homes in Carterville, Casey, Luka, Matton, Meredosia, Springfield and Witt.
Red Cross volunteers supplied fire victims with basic items to meet their immediate needs. In addition, support in health, mental health services and one-on-one support was also available to victims.
The Red Cross said home fire numbers are on the rise during winter months. Home fires are the most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50 percent.
In a news release, the Red Cross reports throughout the entire Illinois region in the month of December, Red Cross volunteers responded to 192 fires and served 885 clients, with more than 100 of those fires taking place between December 23 and January 1.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, you may call the Red Cross dispatch line at 877-597-0747.