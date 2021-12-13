You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Red Cross hosting emergency blood drive in Mayfield Tuesday

  • 0
BLOOD SHORTAGE
By Madeline Parker

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Following severe storms and tornadoes throughout Kentucky, the American Red Cross will host an emergency blood drive in Mayfield on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

“We are seeing blood donations at a critical low, the lowest it has been in a decade,” said Robert Wagner, District Manager for Biomedical Donor Services Recruitment with the Red Cross. “These storms were devastating, and the need is even greater for blood donation now and in the weeks to come. We need people who can donate to make a commitment to help following the disaster.”

More: How you can help communities hit by tornadoes

American Red Cross Emergency Blood Drive in Mayfield on Tuesday, Dec. 14

Location: Sedalia Elementary School, 5252 State Route 97, Mayfield, Kent.

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 4;00 p.m..

Register at redcrossblood.org or on the Red Cross Blood App prior to arrival.

For additional information about the need for blood donation and how you can help, go to RedCrossBlood.org.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you