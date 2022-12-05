Red Bud student wins Gilster-Mary Lee 'Create a Crunch' contest

CHESTER (WSIL) -- Gilster-Mary Lee has announced the winner of the first "Create a Crunch" cereal contest.
Red Bud HS Sophomore Annabeth Ohlau is this year's contest winner as part of National Manufacturing Month.
Students were asked to submit an essay answering two questions; 1) What manufactured product has had the greatest impact on your life, and 2) What should manufacturers do to get more students interested in careers in manufacturing.
“We were fortunate to have a lot of really outstanding entries in our first year of the contest. It was a very difficult decision, but Annabeth’s essay was great! Her ideas around education with tours, videos, and job shadowing were exactly on point and what we should be doing as manufacturers.” said Tom Welge, President of Gilster-Mary Lee.
Ohlau will now begin the work of developing a cereal focused on her school, including the packaging design, product development, and manufacturing. 2500 boxes of this limited-edition cereal will be produced and donated to Red Bud High School.
Based upon the success of the project this year, Gilster-Mary Lee plans to do hold the Create-A-Crunch contest again in 2023.