Recycle your Christmas gift boxes

(WSIL) -- Do you have a bunch of boxes right now from all those Christmas gifts?
The Southern Recycling Center say they've been seeing a lot more recyclables come through since Christmas.
They say they want to remind you to recycle any plastics, paper, and glass before throwing them away.
We spoke with the general manager, and he says its crucial to keep as much of these materials out of a landfill as possible.
"We will recycle it, which means that it saves landfill space, but also a lot of resources in the sense that its much easier to make a new box out of an old box, that it is to cut down a tree and make a box." said, Tasis Karayiannis, General Manager.
The Recycling Center will also take old electronics, such as TV's or Christmas lights.