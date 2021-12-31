You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical
moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely
some flooding problems.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64 and
all of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected
areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Recycle your Christmas gift boxes

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- Do you have a bunch of boxes right now from all those Christmas gifts?

The Southern Recycling Center say they've been seeing a lot more recyclables come through since Christmas.

They say they want to remind you to recycle any plastics, paper, and glass before throwing them away.

We spoke with the general manager, and he says its crucial to keep as much of these materials out of a landfill as possible.

"We will recycle it, which means that it saves landfill space, but also a lot of resources in the sense that its much easier to make a new box out of an old box, that it is to cut down a tree and make a box." said, Tasis Karayiannis, General Manager. 

The Recycling Center will also take old electronics, such as TV's or Christmas lights.

Tags

Recommended for you